Sorcery in the news tell the saints of God to block out the news Prepare yourself BEYOND 5th Generation WARFARE

Change is coming to the world, and we have got to get the remnant church ready, okay. And filling our heads with more news isn't going to do any of us any good, okay. That I over the weekend, I felt like the Lord was telling me um, to tell the saints of God to block out the news from their lives because, and I'm not i'm trying to, I'm trying to understand this so I can verbalize it. I felt like He was telling me that beginning this year, sorcery would be used in the news but doctors, they're going to do something with sorcery in the news, I believe it okay. In the transmission of the news, they're using the powers of sorcerers in the transmission.





Of the news, and that we need to close our minds, our eyes, our ears to protect our souls from what they're, what they're doing this year. There's something very, very dark and deceptive taking place right now, yes. And cut it off, cut it off. You don't want to get that inside of you, yes. All right, they can only manipulate you if they can get their their narrative inside of you, okay. And their narrative brings fear, okay. So we want to wean ourselves from their fear, praise God all right. We have the power of faith and we are not to live by faith. Faith is the opposite of fear, fear is the opposite of faith. Satan is feeding us fear with The news, the good news feeds faith.





But, something very dark is happening this year, and I just... I don't... I don't know how to explain it yet what the Lord has shown me about sorcery, but there's there's let's just say magical powers being used through the news to change people's minds, don't let them have a window to your soul. Yes, I





suspect we're going to be told that the space aliens are here; they're getting ready to do something very dark, very deceptive. So, anyhow, those are my thoughts. I'm going to be spending more time preaching the word, praying for people, believing for signs and wonders, and healings, and miracles. I'm just Not going to spend 2025 dissecting and analyzing and commenting on Satan's Kingdom



