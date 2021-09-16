© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson September 16, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 17, 2021
Tucker is right, humans are not “infrastructure.” The government, not just Democrats, is hell-bent on destroying the United States. They want to replicate the nightmare that is Europe. Foreigners, women and children will rule over us. It’s already happening. Governor Newsom of California is allowing foreign nationals to sit on many State Boards.
Foreign Rule Over America: California’s Gov. Newsom Signs Law Putting Illegals on State Boards
https://thenewamerican.com/foreign-rule-over-america-california-s-gov-newsom-signs-law-putting-illegals-on-state-board/
Chuck Schumer is concerned about fake “vaccine cards” but not millions of fake “ballots” used in U.S. elections.
Foreign Rule Over America: California’s Gov. Newsom Signs Law Putting Illegals on State Boards
https://thenewamerican.com/foreign-rule-over-america-california-s-gov-newsom-signs-law-putting-illegals-on-state-board/
Chuck Schumer is concerned about fake “vaccine cards” but not millions of fake “ballots” used in U.S. elections.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.