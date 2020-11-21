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Lin Wood Exposes Voter Fraud, Kyle Rittenhouse out of Jail
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310 views • November 21, 2020
Attorney Lin Wood is exposing the election fraud and shares the facts about the Canadian-made Dominion vote-counting machines and the Venezuelan-made Smartmatic vote-counting software as well as how he helped get Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail.
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