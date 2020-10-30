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Day Of The Dead - When The Spirits Come Out To Play Exposed!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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45 views • October 30, 2020
*** Lots more hard hitting truth content in the Truth Vault on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com

QR Codes - Quantum Dots - RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark - https://youtu.be/cayXwUICyqE

Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8

We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI

5G & Nanodust = Mass Control of Humanity - https://youtu.be/WWZuVfvqF0c

Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Builder Rejected - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJx...
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Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
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Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts

Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus

Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w

Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI

Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ

Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs

Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y

Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U

Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0

Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs

Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8

Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE

Worship Of A.I. In The Holy Place Exposed! - https://youtu.be/_VhVLr2Dz9c

The A.I. Takeover Is Here! Should We Fear Artificial Intelligence? - https://youtu.be/X8ovlix5fNI

Open AI & The Blockchain Singularity - There's A Digital Storm Coming! - https://youtu.be/HIQq7jD6DGk

Tracking You Through RFID, Biometrics, & Blockchain Technology - https://youtu.be/Tx8DXBBaWSA

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Song: Seek Jesus (Live)
Artist: Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album: Seek Jesus
Licensed to YouTube by:
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Keywords
bibletruthscriptureprophesysatanistssacrificesblack magicluciferianshalloweensamhainthe word of god
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