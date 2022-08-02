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@psinergy: Condensed version of Biofield Explained (Mirrored)
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921 views • August 02, 2022
To the bluewater ppl, my fastest condensed version so far
August 1st, 202243 views
The human biofield is a body part, not an electromagnetic combustion series of sensors.
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