He Came to Set the Captives Free: Authority for the Captives ( Chapter 13f)





Luke KJV

[18] The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, Because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; He hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, And recovering of sight to the blind, To set at liberty them that are bruised,





