BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mortgage rates below 6% will entice 'droves' of homebuyers
TrendingNews
TrendingNews
134 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • 8 months ago

US existing home sales grew 1.3% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million units that were in line with expectations, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen joins Wealth! to give insight into the housing market and what homebuyers can expect moving forward. "These July numbers are a bit more back to balance. That said, Zillow's data that captures things like competition between buyers and sellers... how many listings have a price cut, how fast homes sell, or even how many people we see searching Zillow relative to the number of listings available... that return of inventory coming back up slowly... shows that there's lessening of competition in the housing market," Olsen says. "So maybe a better opportunity for buyers, particularly in the South." When asked about how to see the US market truly bounce back, she believes mortgage rates would have to hit below 6% to entice "droves of buyers" back in. Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages to 6.46% from 6.49% last week, according to the latest Freddie Mac report.


Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.



Keywords
newspoliticstrendingus politicscurrent newstrending news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy