https://gettr.com/post/p28l1u91b11
US Is In 'Most Dangerous Moment Since The Cold War': Roger Wicker On #CCP Threats
At Wednesday's Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on global security and strategy, Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) spoke about threats facing the US.
#ccpmilitarythreats
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.