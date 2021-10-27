© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelis dropping from Pfizer. Jerusalem girl collapses
Follow
4
Share
Report
1323 views • October 27, 2021
on Jaffa and King George street. Listen to the video , you will hear me yelling and warning the people. Someone asked me how I know it is from the vaccine. Epilepsy , they do not take you to the hospital. And even if I had the experts examine her , they would lie and say it is not from the vaccine. So in my opinion it is very fair to assume that it is from the vaccine.
They are vaccinating children over 12, she qualifies
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211011-covid-19-should-we-vaccinate-children
They are vaccinating children over 12, she qualifies
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211011-covid-19-should-we-vaccinate-children
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.