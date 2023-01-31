All-American Volleyball Player & Coach KILLED by VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/covidbc/9522

Brianna Aileen Barry passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, following a major medical event on Saturday, June 19. She was surrounded by family and friends in her last days.

She was born in Deland, Fla. in January 1988. Her love for volleyball started at a young age. She played at Cobb Middle School in Tallahassee and was a ball girl at Florida State matches. It was almost inevitable that she would be a Seminole.

Her career at FSU culminated in her senior season where she earned Second Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year honors. She graduated early in 2009 and then played professionally in Switzerland for three years. Brianna then made the transition from playing to coaching, beginning as the Graduate Assistant Coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She was promoted to Head Coach and served in that role until 2019. She them moved from rural Oklahoma to our nation’s capital to be the Assistant Coach at George Washington University, serving in that role until her passing.

While volleyball may have been Brianna’s first love, it wasn’t her only one. Family and friends, Disney, and New York trips to see Broadway shows were just a few of her passions. She loved making friends while working at volleyball camps, and of course Donuts!

Brianna is survived by her parents, Tom and Betty Ann, and her older sister Caitlin. She will be greatly missed by so many. A life too short, but a life joyfully lived. And memories that will last forever.

In honor of Brianna’s love and passion for volleyball, we would request that in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to:

George Washington University – https://go.gwu.edu/inmemoryofbriannabarry

Southeastern Oklahoma State University – www.se.edu/giving/give-here

Florida State University – bit.ly/fsuvolleyball or call 850.645.9836

Arrangements under the direction of Collins Funeral Home.

