Easy Chicken Tacos, Slow cooker chicken recipes, homemade dinner. These Chicken tacos are so GOOD! Other Amazing Recipes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4... Make your own food, With a homemade dinner, best ever slow cooker chicken recipes. Cook dinner at home with These Easy Chicken tacos are 100% amazing, best tacos ever! We eat these easy chicken tacos almost every week they are that amazing, and this chicken taco is one of my most favorite dinners. These chicken tacos are the best tacos for a homemade dinner. Some people want to know how to make homemade dinner, we show you with easy step by step easy chicken tacos. These easy chicken tacos are a delicious homemade dinner recipe. do yourself a favor and make this chicken taco recipe, these are the best chicken tacos, and you will be happy at how well you like them. Some good slow cooker chicken recipes are great to have for making easy chicken tacos, it makes that homemade dinner taste so good. So, write this one down, and try this homemade dinner, remember it is easy chicken tacos not hard chicken tacos, Haha... and again, slow cooker chicken recipes turn out great as a homemade dinner you will be happy you made. Maybe it's Tuesday taco night, make the best tacos ever for your family for a wonderful homemade dinner. This Crockpot chicken recipe makes the best chicken tacos. The Recipe: 3-4 lbs. chicken Rub: 3 tsp salt 2 tsp paprika 1 tsp cayenne 1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp garlic powder 1 1/4 tsp thyme 1/2 tsp black pepper Add avocado oil to seasonings to make a paste Cook for 6 hours on low in crockpot, then shred Toppings: 1/2 head of cabbage chopped with 1-2 tbsp rice vinegar cilantro diced jalapeños diced lime cut in the slices Corn tortillas- brown with avocado oil on medium high heat #easychickentacos #slowcookerchickenrecipes #homemadedinner

SHOW LESS