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A$$hole Who Poisoned Flynt Water, Govt Is Creating Food Shortage, Plus Much More Insanity
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140 views • May 20, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Asshole gets 1 year sentence for poisoning Flynt water - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79961/tycoon-who-dumped-47m-gallons-of-toxic-waste-in-flint-gets-1-year-as-man-gets-life-for.html
Govt created food shortage - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/government-trying-to-create-food-shortage-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-threatening-no-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse
Gas shortages just the beginning - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/think-gas-shortages-are-bad-buckle
Chip shortage will lead to food shortage - https://www.zububrothers.com/2021/05/19/silicon-chip-shortage-leads-to-potato-chip-shortage-farmers-halt-equipment-shipments-to-dealers/
Auto dealers laying off due to chip shortage - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79959/illinois-jeep-factory-set-to-lay-off-1600-workers-amid-global-semiconductor.html
Vaxxine ingredients released and it's not good - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html
What is SM-102 - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/19/shocker-why-is-this-substance-in-the-moderna-covid-vaccine/
This guy warned people 30 years ago - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/05/19/vaccines-turn-recipients-into-zombies/
Graph shows "vaccines" do absolutely nothing - http://www.vaccinationdebate.net/web1.html
Chinese say they won war - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-communist-professor-declares-us-was-defeated-biological-war-china
5G and EMF killing birds worldwide - https://strangesounds.org/2020/04/birds-fall-dead-from-sky-europe-video.html
GMO mosquitoes are just more bioweapon spreaders - https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-gates-pentagon-releasing-gmo-mosquitoes-florida-keys/5745027?fbclid=IwAR2lY0xK2qZ49F5JkKT-saxvgNTBeP39TfIPujNOfOgCnVWmCp4pVwO-jfc
The glorious fall of bill gates - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/the-fall-of-bill-gates-the-medias-blackmail-machine/
About time these pussies take a stand - https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1394759879404007426
What is a fake mask - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/masks-covid-tests-seized-by-cbp/
Why aren't there any riots - https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2021/05/17/sleeping-child-was-taken-from-his-crib-before-he-was-killed-left-in-neighborhood-street-police-say/
Who knew blacks want segregation - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/18/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-only-grants-interviews-to-black-brown-journalists-halfway/
Going after the woke companies - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-new-consumers-research-ad-campaign-hits-back-at-woke-corporations/
This young lady gets it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXwvtAWEGwU
OK we are screwed - https://twitter.com/RockyJuniorJon4/status/1394817007883886599
Butthole Cookie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYk3JkjrUwI
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1395094973335302145
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Asshole gets 1 year sentence for poisoning Flynt water - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79961/tycoon-who-dumped-47m-gallons-of-toxic-waste-in-flint-gets-1-year-as-man-gets-life-for.html
Govt created food shortage - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/government-trying-to-create-food-shortage-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-threatening-no-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse
Gas shortages just the beginning - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/think-gas-shortages-are-bad-buckle
Chip shortage will lead to food shortage - https://www.zububrothers.com/2021/05/19/silicon-chip-shortage-leads-to-potato-chip-shortage-farmers-halt-equipment-shipments-to-dealers/
Auto dealers laying off due to chip shortage - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79959/illinois-jeep-factory-set-to-lay-off-1600-workers-amid-global-semiconductor.html
Vaxxine ingredients released and it's not good - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html
What is SM-102 - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/19/shocker-why-is-this-substance-in-the-moderna-covid-vaccine/
This guy warned people 30 years ago - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/05/19/vaccines-turn-recipients-into-zombies/
Graph shows "vaccines" do absolutely nothing - http://www.vaccinationdebate.net/web1.html
Chinese say they won war - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-communist-professor-declares-us-was-defeated-biological-war-china
5G and EMF killing birds worldwide - https://strangesounds.org/2020/04/birds-fall-dead-from-sky-europe-video.html
GMO mosquitoes are just more bioweapon spreaders - https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-gates-pentagon-releasing-gmo-mosquitoes-florida-keys/5745027?fbclid=IwAR2lY0xK2qZ49F5JkKT-saxvgNTBeP39TfIPujNOfOgCnVWmCp4pVwO-jfc
The glorious fall of bill gates - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/the-fall-of-bill-gates-the-medias-blackmail-machine/
About time these pussies take a stand - https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1394759879404007426
What is a fake mask - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/masks-covid-tests-seized-by-cbp/
Why aren't there any riots - https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2021/05/17/sleeping-child-was-taken-from-his-crib-before-he-was-killed-left-in-neighborhood-street-police-say/
Who knew blacks want segregation - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/18/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-only-grants-interviews-to-black-brown-journalists-halfway/
Going after the woke companies - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-new-consumers-research-ad-campaign-hits-back-at-woke-corporations/
This young lady gets it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXwvtAWEGwU
OK we are screwed - https://twitter.com/RockyJuniorJon4/status/1394817007883886599
Butthole Cookie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYk3JkjrUwI
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1395094973335302145
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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