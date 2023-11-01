Create New Account
Human Rights lawyer Dan Kovalik removed from venue for questioning US senator about Gaza
Dan Kovalik, an American human and labor rights lawyer was kicked out of an event after questioning Democratic Senator John Fetterman about the situation in Gaza. We hear from Dan Kovalik who says that the situation might have turned out differently, if he had another position.

“If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticize.”

― Voltaire

Mirrored - RT

