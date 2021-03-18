© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awaken The Mighty Masses !!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • March 18, 2021
This is a collection of the high points that came from a presentation entitled "The Yak-Sine is Not What You Think it is" which was sourced from the Robert David Steele #UNRIG channel, featuring Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC, who outlined some of the main factors to consider regarding this infernal scamdemic agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.