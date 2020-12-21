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Dr. Gold 'a voice in the wilderness'
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147 views • December 21, 2020
America's Front Line Doctors appeared on the stage with Charlie Kirk and discussed the current covid measures and vaccine. They also discuss the withholding of hydroxychloroquine as a known treatment for covid. Both doctors agree that the vaccine currently being distributed has not been tested nearly enough to conclude it is safe. The vaccine has the ability to make a person later exposed to covid 19 to be much sicker than if they had not taken the vaccine.
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