A must Watch - What to say in court from the very first word, and end it !

talks about how we are born into corporate slavery by being given a birth certificate. This in turn creates our strawman (dead entity) which is floated on the stock market as capital, which is why our last name is CAPITALISED. Once you start scratching the surface, you realise that the world is not as you think and you are surrounded in a sea of signs, symbols, and codes, which is effecting you on a subconscious level. . . . . .

( THIS APPLIES WORLD WIDE )



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XQGGuzyqns