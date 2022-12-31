Create New Account
A must Watch - What to say in court from the very first word, and end it !
Spirit2all
Published 21 hours ago

Decoding the Language of the Court System | Gary Fraughen. . . . .Gary Fraughen who is an expert in, “Spelling” and the Court System,

talks about how we are born into corporate slavery by being given a birth certificate. This in turn creates our strawman (dead entity) which is floated on the stock market as capital, which is why our last name is CAPITALISED. Once you start scratching the surface, you realise that the world is not as you think and you are surrounded in a sea of signs, symbols, and codes, which is effecting you on a subconscious level. . . . . .

( THIS APPLIES WORLD WIDE )

Full Version Link: . . . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XQGGuzyqns
Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

