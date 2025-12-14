Maria Zeee-AI Executive Order: Bipartisan Battle ft. Joe Allen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 160 | 57% of Americans want states to have a say in how AI will affect them, but the Federal Government is moving ahead with an Executive Order which may prevent states from protecting people from the disruption AI will cause for jobs, incomes, livelihood, and communities. Joe Allen joins us to discuss what is really happening behind the scenes.