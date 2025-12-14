BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maria Zeee-AI Executive Order: Bipartisan Battle ft. Joe Allen
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
104 views • 1 day ago

Daily Pulse Ep 160 | 57% of Americans want states to have a say in how AI will affect them, but the Federal Government is moving ahead with an Executive Order which may prevent states from protecting people from the disruption AI will cause for jobs, incomes, livelihood, and communities. Joe Allen joins us to discuss what is really happening behind the scenes.

