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WARREN: Impossible, Arrogant & Autocratic Despot Wannabe
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7 views • January 15, 2020
Warren sells a t-shirt bragging about being an “arrogant, impossible woman”. We noticed when she bitch slapped Bernie at the debate. But she also asserts that as president she would have vast autocratic powers. Radical, autocratic, despotic also apply
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