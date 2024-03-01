Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Info - Planned Food Shortage 03/01/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today we take a look at brand new information about planned food shortages. We hear the thoughts of Benjamin Fulford, and how farmers are being destroyed all over Europe. The idea is to create total dictatorship by controlling everyone’s access to food. In other news, New York Attorney Letitia James is seeking to punish the world’s largest producer of beef products for “misleading the public”.

food shortagesprophecy clubstan johnsonnew infoplanned food shortagesprophecy with stan

