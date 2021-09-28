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040 Solidarity For The Common Good -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 40
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20 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 40 we continue our discussion on the "new" education that is being proposed, and one of the most prevalent buzzwords used is the word Solidarity. This solidarity will most probably include conformity, as well as compromise for the common good.
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Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
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#CommonGood,#Solidarity,#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith,#GreatReset,#TED,#WorldEconomicForum
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part II / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
The Third Temple - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU
Videos:
World Economic Forum YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/fAN1bo1HAwo
Predictions For The Future YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Hx3DhoLFO4s
Marcelo Pires YouTube Channel – Temple of Solomon
https://youtu.be/4arL8q-tsCM
United Nations YouTube Channel – Pacific Unite Concert
https://youtu.be/yYtl1Xhe19g
IMF YouTube Channel – New Bretton Woods Moment
https://youtu.be/gHpXajjUzhE
TED YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/5dVcn8NjbwY
News24 Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMXkE...
Articles:
https://universeoffaith.org/top-pope-...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.weforum.org/projects/comm...
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/be...
https://twitter.com/wacho_org
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/article...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/pa...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#CommonGood,#Solidarity,#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith,#GreatReset,#TED,#WorldEconomicForum
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...
The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part II / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...
The Third Temple - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU
Videos:
World Economic Forum YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/fAN1bo1HAwo
Predictions For The Future YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Hx3DhoLFO4s
Marcelo Pires YouTube Channel – Temple of Solomon
https://youtu.be/4arL8q-tsCM
United Nations YouTube Channel – Pacific Unite Concert
https://youtu.be/yYtl1Xhe19g
IMF YouTube Channel – New Bretton Woods Moment
https://youtu.be/gHpXajjUzhE
TED YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/5dVcn8NjbwY
News24 Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMXkE...
Articles:
https://universeoffaith.org/top-pope-...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.weforum.org/projects/comm...
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/be...
https://twitter.com/wacho_org
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/article...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/pa...
Keywords
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