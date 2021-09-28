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040 Solidarity For The Common Good -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 40
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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20 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 40 we continue our discussion on the "new" education that is being proposed, and one of the most prevalent buzzwords used is the word Solidarity. This solidarity will most probably include conformity, as well as compromise for the common good.

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#CommonGood,#Solidarity,#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith,#GreatReset,#TED,#WorldEconomicForum

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...

The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part II / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...

The Third Temple - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU

Videos:
World Economic Forum YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/fAN1bo1HAwo

Predictions For The Future YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Hx3DhoLFO4s

Marcelo Pires YouTube Channel – Temple of Solomon
https://youtu.be/4arL8q-tsCM

United Nations YouTube Channel – Pacific Unite Concert
https://youtu.be/yYtl1Xhe19g

IMF YouTube Channel – New Bretton Woods Moment
https://youtu.be/gHpXajjUzhE

TED YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/5dVcn8NjbwY

News24 Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMXkE...

Articles:
https://universeoffaith.org/top-pope-...

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...

https://www.weforum.org/projects/comm...

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/be...

https://twitter.com/wacho_org

https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/article...

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/pa...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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