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Tilling the soil of your hearts
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11 views • February 17, 2022
Be strengthened in the Lord, your Maker THE GREAT IAM WHO WAS AND IS AND IS TO COME!
He alone is glorious and majestic and wonderful.
Tilling the soil of your hearts:
Purification
Cleansing
Pruning
Desiring Yah with all our hearts and souls and minds!
Any prayer requests email me at:
[email protected]
He alone is glorious and majestic and wonderful.
Tilling the soil of your hearts:
Purification
Cleansing
Pruning
Desiring Yah with all our hearts and souls and minds!
Any prayer requests email me at:
[email protected]
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