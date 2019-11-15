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The word, Aka, Cherub, and God of One
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To the tune of "Joy to the World," the spiritual messengers of God explain their name.
Throughout time, spiritual messengers of God have been sent to man. Some encounters have been recorded in scriptures of many faiths.
July 15, 1970, the voice said, “Now, thy would ask again of us, who comes to you, and from where we came? For we were sent for one who asked God. And he who sent [us] and asks did say, ‘Father, send Thy these who would teach, and send Thy these who would know of my Father.’ [See John 13:14–17, 20; 14:1–5, 15–21, 27–29; John 16:16–19, 22–24, The Revelation of John 5:1–7.]
“There were those before him who did the same….
The spiritual messengers of God continued: “We have made ourselves known to you as our Father has suggested. For we call, as thy would call it, ourselves, ‘Aka.’
“Think thee of the first of the name, Aka, and thy will think of the Almighty. Think of the second of the name, and thy will think of the word, karmic. Think of the last of the name, and thy will think of the records, the records which are kept from the beginning, of all planes, of all knowledge, which man was born and born again. This knowledge, as our Father gives us permission, we should give of thee.
“We give this knowledge so that man, all of man, would know the love of our Father. And by knowing of the love our Father has to give, of the tears our Father sheds, that all man, of all religions, should come to our Father together in peace and love.
“For we have said before, when thy pray, pray for guidance. This, in itself, is the ending of a karma. Pray for acceptance of thy brothers and thy sisters….
“Can thy understand of what we tell thee?…
“Then, it does not matter how you spell of this. But if all of you here could agree upon this one simple thing, then you have taken one step closer to our Father.”
Who is Aka? Can we find any names in history that sound like Aka, or Odka, or Akh-a?
Yes.
Malachi 3:1 says: “Behold, I send my messenger.” Malachi, whose name מַלְאָך mal’’âkh, means either “my messenger” or an abbreviated “messenger of Yah”, speaks of priests as mouthpieces of God (2:7) and of a messianic herald who “will clear the way before me…a messenger of the covenant” (3:1).
Mal’’âkh is translated as “angel” — “of the LORD”, “of God”, “his angel” and appears 111 times in 92 verses of the Bible. Mal’’âkh is thought to be from an unused Hebrew root, lâ’akh, which appears similar to hâlakh,“to go”.
The word, mal”akh (messenger, angel of God), is first written about encounters with Hagar (Genesis 16:7–11, 21:17), Abraham (Genesis 22:11,15) and Jacob in a dream (Genesis 31:11), then Moses at the burning bush (Exodus 3:2) and at the Red Sea (Exodus 14:19).
Mal’’akh YHWH is in Numbers 22:22–35, and Judges 6:11–22. Elijah (1 Kings 19:5,7) meets an angelic messenger. Manoah’s wife — and Samson’s mother, also received a visit from an angel whom she later described as “A man of God, ’îysh hâ’elôhîym, came unto me, and his appearance was like the countenance of the angel of God, very terrible/awesome” (Judges 13:6).
Mephibosheth describes King David as “kemal’’akh, like an angel of God” (2 Samuel 19:25). In 1 Chronicles 21:12–16, the angel of the LORD could be a “destroying angel”.
“The Angel of the LORD” appears in Isaiah (37:36, 63:9) and Hosea 12:4, and 20 times in Zechariah.
[From “Hebrew Thoughts,” Copyright 2019© KJ Went. See www.biblicalhebrew.com and https://www.studylight.org/language-studies/hebrew-thoughts.html.]
Read their words. “Now is the time of the Cherub. But we bring upon your earth a new Book with wings,” https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/now-is-the-time-of-the-cherub-but-we-bring-upon-your-earth-a-new-book-with-wings-21a2808edc8a
Join in association with the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the Association of Universal Philosophy they ask us to form: https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Throughout time, spiritual messengers of God have been sent to man. Some encounters have been recorded in scriptures of many faiths.
July 15, 1970, the voice said, “Now, thy would ask again of us, who comes to you, and from where we came? For we were sent for one who asked God. And he who sent [us] and asks did say, ‘Father, send Thy these who would teach, and send Thy these who would know of my Father.’ [See John 13:14–17, 20; 14:1–5, 15–21, 27–29; John 16:16–19, 22–24, The Revelation of John 5:1–7.]
“There were those before him who did the same….
The spiritual messengers of God continued: “We have made ourselves known to you as our Father has suggested. For we call, as thy would call it, ourselves, ‘Aka.’
“Think thee of the first of the name, Aka, and thy will think of the Almighty. Think of the second of the name, and thy will think of the word, karmic. Think of the last of the name, and thy will think of the records, the records which are kept from the beginning, of all planes, of all knowledge, which man was born and born again. This knowledge, as our Father gives us permission, we should give of thee.
“We give this knowledge so that man, all of man, would know the love of our Father. And by knowing of the love our Father has to give, of the tears our Father sheds, that all man, of all religions, should come to our Father together in peace and love.
“For we have said before, when thy pray, pray for guidance. This, in itself, is the ending of a karma. Pray for acceptance of thy brothers and thy sisters….
“Can thy understand of what we tell thee?…
“Then, it does not matter how you spell of this. But if all of you here could agree upon this one simple thing, then you have taken one step closer to our Father.”
Who is Aka? Can we find any names in history that sound like Aka, or Odka, or Akh-a?
Yes.
Malachi 3:1 says: “Behold, I send my messenger.” Malachi, whose name מַלְאָך mal’’âkh, means either “my messenger” or an abbreviated “messenger of Yah”, speaks of priests as mouthpieces of God (2:7) and of a messianic herald who “will clear the way before me…a messenger of the covenant” (3:1).
Mal’’âkh is translated as “angel” — “of the LORD”, “of God”, “his angel” and appears 111 times in 92 verses of the Bible. Mal’’âkh is thought to be from an unused Hebrew root, lâ’akh, which appears similar to hâlakh,“to go”.
The word, mal”akh (messenger, angel of God), is first written about encounters with Hagar (Genesis 16:7–11, 21:17), Abraham (Genesis 22:11,15) and Jacob in a dream (Genesis 31:11), then Moses at the burning bush (Exodus 3:2) and at the Red Sea (Exodus 14:19).
Mal’’akh YHWH is in Numbers 22:22–35, and Judges 6:11–22. Elijah (1 Kings 19:5,7) meets an angelic messenger. Manoah’s wife — and Samson’s mother, also received a visit from an angel whom she later described as “A man of God, ’îysh hâ’elôhîym, came unto me, and his appearance was like the countenance of the angel of God, very terrible/awesome” (Judges 13:6).
Mephibosheth describes King David as “kemal’’akh, like an angel of God” (2 Samuel 19:25). In 1 Chronicles 21:12–16, the angel of the LORD could be a “destroying angel”.
“The Angel of the LORD” appears in Isaiah (37:36, 63:9) and Hosea 12:4, and 20 times in Zechariah.
[From “Hebrew Thoughts,” Copyright 2019© KJ Went. See www.biblicalhebrew.com and https://www.studylight.org/language-studies/hebrew-thoughts.html.]
Read their words. “Now is the time of the Cherub. But we bring upon your earth a new Book with wings,” https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/now-is-the-time-of-the-cherub-but-we-bring-upon-your-earth-a-new-book-with-wings-21a2808edc8a
Join in association with the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, in the Association of Universal Philosophy they ask us to form: https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
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