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Kellyanne Conway on the released transcripts from impeachment probe
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8 views • November 07, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway weighs in on the investigation into the massacre of nine U.S. citizens in Mexico, the transcript of Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker's testimony in the impeachment probe and the elections in Kentucky and Mississippi. #FoxNews
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