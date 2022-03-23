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What A Moment!
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356 views • March 23, 2022
SCOTUS Ignoramus
* [Bidan]: I need a black female for the Supreme Court.
* We are allowed to care about who gets this job.
* He chose his nominee based on race and gender.
* Luckily, some relevant questions were asked.
* Jackson lenient in child sex abuse cases.
* FBI LA office planned nomination party for Jackson.
* Remember: you absolutely can’t challenge Jackson.
Editor’s Note
* Confirmation is supposedly a sure thing; and this is just theater.
* Not so fast.
* There’s a problem with 48K buried records from this thing’s time on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
* Stay tuned — a truth bomb might still drop and blow up the plot.
* Hopefully Clarence Thomas is resting comfortably and enjoying the show.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301531004001
* [Bidan]: I need a black female for the Supreme Court.
* We are allowed to care about who gets this job.
* He chose his nominee based on race and gender.
* Luckily, some relevant questions were asked.
* Jackson lenient in child sex abuse cases.
* FBI LA office planned nomination party for Jackson.
* Remember: you absolutely can’t challenge Jackson.
Editor’s Note
* Confirmation is supposedly a sure thing; and this is just theater.
* Not so fast.
* There’s a problem with 48K buried records from this thing’s time on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
* Stay tuned — a truth bomb might still drop and blow up the plot.
* Hopefully Clarence Thomas is resting comfortably and enjoying the show.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301531004001
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