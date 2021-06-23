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Importance of MicroCirculation by Jared Rand
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41 views • June 23, 2021
This amazing formula has been described as medicine in high tech tights. Some people find benefit in plant based food sources. This is plant extracts from 44 organic master cellular sources.
The key to health is microcirculation: 4 sprays a day, 15 minutes before eating allows your body to receive nutrients from these master cellular plant extracts.
Our blood can deliver these nutrients in a precise and targeted way to help biologica age reversal..
Info Sources:
A Review on the Effect of Plant Extract on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Proliferation and Differentiation https://www.hindawi.com/journals/sci/2019/7513404/
Microcirculation: Physiology, Pathophysiology, & Clinical Application, Guven G., Hilty MP, Ince
https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/503775
Undoing Aging 2020, Mountain View, CA / Berlin, Germany (February 11, 2020
https://www.undoing-aging.org/news#:~:text=Undoing%20Aging%20will%20take%20place,aging%20under%20full%20medical%20control.
❤ 2 💕 Vital News
[email protected]
Ph. #415.756.8414
Contact:
https://nuxtrax.com/index.php.php
https://faithintouch.theconversionpros.com/sl/iHERQles/
*Disclamer: This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Ask a doctor prior to starting. Remember, the only thing that's cured in America, is a ham.
The key to health is microcirculation: 4 sprays a day, 15 minutes before eating allows your body to receive nutrients from these master cellular plant extracts.
Our blood can deliver these nutrients in a precise and targeted way to help biologica age reversal..
Info Sources:
A Review on the Effect of Plant Extract on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Proliferation and Differentiation https://www.hindawi.com/journals/sci/2019/7513404/
Microcirculation: Physiology, Pathophysiology, & Clinical Application, Guven G., Hilty MP, Ince
https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/503775
Undoing Aging 2020, Mountain View, CA / Berlin, Germany (February 11, 2020
https://www.undoing-aging.org/news#:~:text=Undoing%20Aging%20will%20take%20place,aging%20under%20full%20medical%20control.
❤ 2 💕 Vital News
[email protected]
Ph. #415.756.8414
Contact:
https://nuxtrax.com/index.php.php
https://faithintouch.theconversionpros.com/sl/iHERQles/
*Disclamer: This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Ask a doctor prior to starting. Remember, the only thing that's cured in America, is a ham.
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