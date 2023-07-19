Daniel - Men's bibles is how Satan rules over men. God's Bible is how Christ rules over His Kingdom.

In these last days of the wisdom from below, we will have the wisdom from above Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. The wisdom from below is how Satan rules over the kingdoms of men, and the wisdom from above is how Christ rules over His Kingdom Dan. 2:44; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 3:15; 5:7-11. The meaning of the book of DANIEL and all supernatural God-breathed truth from God is as high as the heavens above the subjective truth bibles and psuedo science of men. It is exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff.; Eph. 3:20ff. So powerful that the Lord sealed it up from all of humanity until the second coming of the ways of God, in the last days of the kingdoms of men Matt. 13:11; Dan. 2:44. All of the hidden wisdom from above or revelation 1 Cor. 2:6-16, hidden manna, hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:7, the hidden will of the Lord Eph. 1:9, the hidden meaning of kingdom parables and visions (Daniel & Revelation) had to, be hidden away, during the apostasy, or second great fall of man away from the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3. Satan, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse, stole our peace by ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God or any messenger of light 2 Thess. 2:4; 1 Cor. 2:6-11; Rev. 6:4. The father of all liars, has been the fact checker for humanity for the past 1680 years! This explains the insanity and suffering of our modern world! Without Satan's rule with the preaching, bibles, and religions of men, Christ could never have been crucified by evil men, nor could evil men be trying to destroy us now 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Jer. 10:23. We could not have been free moral agents, learning the difference between good and evil for the past 1680 years 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Also, this gave time for the world and paradise to be populated with billions before the second age of the great wedding feast. In these last days of the kingdoms of men, the Lord will clear the cobwebs out from between our ears by dealing with Satan John 12:30-32, and through study, and prayer, the wisdom from above will be revealed James 1:5; Joel 2; Job 33:15. The Lord will make His previously hidden will known Eph. 1:9! He gives to who He wills to understand "the hidden mysteries of the kingdom" Matt. 13:11. So not only did God give Daniel the ability to understand and interpret the dreams in Daniel, but those who He has called before the foundations of the world to understand, will understand much more than Daniel was allowed to understand! The Thousand Year reign of Christ is as one day to the Lord divided into two ages (the first coming in 70AD Judas 3, and the second coming in 2066 AD after 43 years of spiritual warfare 2 Thess. 2:3; 2 Pet. 3:8. I can't show you everything revealed to me as a watchman for the second coming of the ways of God in this podcast or video, but I will, Lord willing, make an updated copy of the Sword of the Spirit available early next week. If you have been called, by the Prince of Peace, to understand the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11, and to begin the good fight of faith, you will want to get a copy of Job and Revelation from the Sword of the Spirit - a restoration project foreshadowed by Nehemiah and the rebuilding of the walls, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12. It is available now @ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-216-1161

