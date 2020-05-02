🔴Gerald Celente & Greg Mannarino: Trends! (w/Crypto Blood)

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Greg Mannarino is now writing for Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. These gentlemen explain what's coming while we take your questions live! Today's guest co-host is Crypto Blood!
Gerald: https://trendsresearch.com/
Greg: https://traderschoice.net/
CB: https://twitter.com/cryptoblood_
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