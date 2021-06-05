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Microchip Controlled people,Vaxxed people update,Israel new government
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168 views • June 05, 2021
The SMART DUST WHICH IS ALSO CALLED LUCIFRASE within the darpa hydrogetl and Nano links you to the Borg AI as Cyrus Parsa and others have been saying for a while ...and this video is a NICE COLLECTION OF NANO AI CONTROLLED PEOPLE ---KEEP IN MIND Your soul can not be "disconnected" except out of choice when a person does not have a strong soul connection and does not meditate...You choose by how you live how easily you can be 'taken over'..
Surprise..how many of the so called insiders with inside info for MON NEY with millions of sheeple followers like the jesus loves you club and the cirstnw Ink'd social
pushing Romana of course the new king of England...OH MY...cause jesus loves you....
be careful who you follow
Surprise..how many of the so called insiders with inside info for MON NEY with millions of sheeple followers like the jesus loves you club and the cirstnw Ink'd social
pushing Romana of course the new king of England...OH MY...cause jesus loves you....
be careful who you follow
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