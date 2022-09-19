PUTIN - The WEST is BLOCKING Russian Efforts to Donate FERTILIZER To the POOREST Nations. - 091722 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3ee65842-cac5-4fac-9193-65190e380bef
Putin: The West is blocking Russian efforts to donate fertilizer to the poorest nations.
