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10 years in prison for going on holiday? Nigel Farage UK reacts.
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91 views • February 11, 2021
10 years in prison for going on holiday? Nigel Farage UK reacts.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLNgS-wbHodu_lsh1k8DzBQ
QUOTES ,, In our age there is no such thing as 'keeping out of politics.' All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia. George Orwell
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLNgS-wbHodu_lsh1k8DzBQ
QUOTES ,, In our age there is no such thing as 'keeping out of politics.' All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia. George Orwell
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