Episode 317: LOST IN TRANS NATION from TheHighwire.com

Fauci Uses One of Del’s Talking Points in Attempt to Shirk
Responsibility For Abysmal Public Health Response; Jefferey Jaxen
Reports on multiple Court Decisions requiring city and state governments
to rehire the COVID unvaccinated, with back pay; Fauci isn’t the only
one trying to rewrite history. Canada PM Justin Trudeau Was Caught
Trying to Claim He Didn’t Force Anyone to Vaccinate; It’s an issue as
controversial as vaccines, as the Trans Issue Takes Over Every Sector of
Society; How Safe is Hormone Therapy For Children?; One Dad is Suing
His School District For Exposing His Child to ‘Medically Inappropriate’
Content Without Parental Consent; Today’s Episode **Viewer Discretion is
Advised** Guests: Dr. Patrick Flynn, Luka, Steve Schneider #Fauci
#Trans #DylanMulvaney #UnvaxRehire #JustinTrudeau #Transgender #Ep317
