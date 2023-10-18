Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Look What Happened To These Two NYC Officers After They Got Jabbed
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Oct 17, 2023


Two NYC police officers paid a heavy price after they received the so-called COVID-19 'vaccine,' and now fellow officer Matt Reid is telling their stories. Matt Reid was an NYC cop who retired prematurely due to the ultimatum he was given by his department: take the COVID-19 injection or be fired. Reid has founded an organization to help police officers and firefighters fight government overreach and coercion, providing funding, community, and the sharing of resources on a national and international level. His fraternity can be found at: https://www.patrolmansfraternity.com/. Watch now as Reid shares the stories of his fellow service members being forced to take the COVID-19 jab and what he is doing to stop the many negative health effects that have left many service members and people across the world impoverished, disabled, or dead.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3pxexm-look-what-happened-to-these-two-nyc-officers-after-they-got-jabbed.html

========================

Keywords
logo

