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Noah's Ark Symbolizes the True Spiritual Baptism
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10 views • December 20, 2021
1st Peter 3:21-21 20 ...to those who were disobedient long ago when God waited patiently in the days of Noah while the ark was being built. In it only a few people, eight in all, were saved through water, 21 and this water symbolizes baptism that now saves you also—not the removal of dirt from the body but the pledge of a clear conscience toward God.[a] It saves you by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
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To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
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Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To write to us directly please email us at: [email protected]
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