The Worst Attack So Far: Odessa is on fire in every corner - The screen of the air defense controllers was filled with missiles -The grain is finished - The ports were destroyed
183 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
I did not find any link to a document, that he talked about in the video
Keywords
russiausnwonew world orderukraineeunatogreat resetrussian attackodessa on firegrain finishedports destroyedfamine creation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos