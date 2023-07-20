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The Worst Attack So Far: Odessa is on fire in every corner - The screen of the air defense controllers was filled with missiles -The grain is finished - The ports were destroyed
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285 views • July 20, 2023
I did not find any link to a document, that he talked about in the video
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