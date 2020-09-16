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Watchdog group blasts media for refusing to use the term 'riot'
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12 views • September 16, 2020
Watchdog group Accuracy in Media released an action alert calling on news outlets to use the term "riot." One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with the group's president who explained the importance of this change.
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