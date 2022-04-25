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Digital Currency, Surveillance & Food Shortage
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71 views • April 25, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 4-19-2022.
Today we take a look at how Ukraine has been working hard on fulfilling all boxes of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset checklist. Brazil is set to implement the digital version of its currency later this year in 2022 and Five Democrats have just proposed a bill - the "Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act". Pastor Stan also shares how the FBI invested $21 Million into Social Media Surveillance Tech, and that will be among most social media platforms.
0:00 Digital Currency, Surveillance & Food Shortage
02:24 Chris Reed Headline Dream
03:50 Ukraine is unveiling Digital Currency
08:10 Brazil on track to roll out Digital Currency
09:48 Electronic Currency & Secure Hardware Act
11:57 FBI Sinks $27 Million Into Social Media Surveillance
15:11 Three Factors making Food Shortages even Worse
17:31 Fertilizer Shipment Being Limited
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1NlmLXPFvE
Today we take a look at how Ukraine has been working hard on fulfilling all boxes of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset checklist. Brazil is set to implement the digital version of its currency later this year in 2022 and Five Democrats have just proposed a bill - the "Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act". Pastor Stan also shares how the FBI invested $21 Million into Social Media Surveillance Tech, and that will be among most social media platforms.
0:00 Digital Currency, Surveillance & Food Shortage
02:24 Chris Reed Headline Dream
03:50 Ukraine is unveiling Digital Currency
08:10 Brazil on track to roll out Digital Currency
09:48 Electronic Currency & Secure Hardware Act
11:57 FBI Sinks $27 Million Into Social Media Surveillance
15:11 Three Factors making Food Shortages even Worse
17:31 Fertilizer Shipment Being Limited
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1NlmLXPFvE
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