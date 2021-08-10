Blind Items 1

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53 views • August 10, 2021
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
A blind item is a news story, usually gossip, in which the details of the matter are reported while the identities of the people involved are not revealed. The invention of the blind item is credited to William d'Alton Mann, publisher of Town Topics, who often used it for blackmail.
Taking the oath means your life changes and, your status skyrockets. As the sacrifices progress, you get to the point of being forced to commit the ultimate sin, the vilest crime of them all. There's no way out of the cult, and sadly no one gets out alive. What happens when you discover your whole inner circle consists of pedophiles and murderers? We bring you some answers.
IN MEMORY OF: Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. More info: https://totaldisclosure.net/louderthanlove/
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
A blind item is a news story, usually gossip, in which the details of the matter are reported while the identities of the people involved are not revealed. The invention of the blind item is credited to William d'Alton Mann, publisher of Town Topics, who often used it for blackmail.
Taking the oath means your life changes and, your status skyrockets. As the sacrifices progress, you get to the point of being forced to commit the ultimate sin, the vilest crime of them all. There's no way out of the cult, and sadly no one gets out alive. What happens when you discover your whole inner circle consists of pedophiles and murderers? We bring you some answers.
IN MEMORY OF: Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. More info: https://totaldisclosure.net/louderthanlove/
Please like the video, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you can our content first. You can also follow me on:
Website: https://www.totaldisclosure.net
Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/totaldisclosureshop
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/lion-disclosure
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/totaldisclosure1
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
MeWe 1: https://mewe.com/p/louderthanlove
MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
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