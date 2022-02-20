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Mirror: 6 Terrible Views of Hell | Oprah, Joel Osteen, Voddie Baucham, Paul Washer, Rick Warren, Rob Bell
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96 views • February 20, 2022
Non Christians hate the idea of hell.. Christians teach an unbiblical view of hell because of it to make it more palatable. Ophra takes full responsibility of choosing where she is going. She supports things that lead to hell. Hell is real and eternal and is not symbolic.
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