Battles near Sviatogorsk & the liberation of Stavky - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 1 day ago

Battles near Sviatogorsk and the liberation of Stavky — Rybar's analysis📝

The northern flank of the Lyman direction remains a site of heavy fighting. In early 2026, Russian forces advanced along the Siversky Donets bank, forming a wide envelopment of the city from the northwest.

➡️Along the line Aleksandrivka — Hrekivka, they managed to establish positions on the approaches to Korovy Yar and engage in fighting in the center of Aleksandrivka. To the southeast, assault troops pushed AFU back from the approaches to Sviatogorsk, driving the enemy from positions at Sosnovoe, Yarova, and Drobushevo.

Later, they broke through to the territory of the Izumrudny Les camp, advancing from the direction of the railway tracks near Sosnovoe.

➡️In the vicinity of Lyman, by January 23, units of the 20th Army freed Stavky and over the following several weeks cleared most of the "pocket" east of the city. Also, units of the 25th Army attempted to break through to the center of the city itself.

➡️South of Lyman, the Russian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of the forest massif near Dibrova and reached the approaches to Stary Karavan, where one of the supply routes for the AFU grouping on the left bank of the Siversky Donets passes.

❗️As the offensive of the Southern Group of Forces develops on the adjacent Slavyansk direction, AFU crossings in the area of Raihorodka and Nikolaivka will increasingly come under strikes from Russian drones. As a result, the garrison of Lyman faces the threat of being cut off from supplies.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
