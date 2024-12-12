BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump Jr mocks Zelensky on social media
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 4 months ago

Donald Trump Jr mocks Zelensky on social media. 

Trump was named Times, 'Person of the Year'. 

Adding: 

❗️Key takeaways from US President-elect Donald Trump’s interview with TIME magazine:

🔹Trump is against the strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces deep into Russia with US long-range missiles, as it leads to an even greater escalation of the conflict;

🔹The most dangerous situation at the moment is Zelenskyy's bad decision to launch missile strikes against Russia;

🔹Trump plans to use US aid to Ukraine as leverage against Russia in talks to end the conflict;

🔹The crisis in the Middle East is easier to resolve than the conflict in Ukraine;

🔹Trump intends to begin the process of pardoning most of the participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 “in the first hour” of his presidency;

🔹Trump says cannot comment on whether he talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin after winning the election, as this is unacceptable. 

Adding: 

Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%. 

He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy