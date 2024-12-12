© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump Jr mocks Zelensky on social media.
Trump was named Times, 'Person of the Year'.
❗️Key takeaways from US President-elect Donald Trump’s interview with TIME magazine:
🔹Trump is against the strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces deep into Russia with US long-range missiles, as it leads to an even greater escalation of the conflict;
🔹The most dangerous situation at the moment is Zelenskyy's bad decision to launch missile strikes against Russia;
🔹Trump plans to use US aid to Ukraine as leverage against Russia in talks to end the conflict;
🔹The crisis in the Middle East is easier to resolve than the conflict in Ukraine;
🔹Trump intends to begin the process of pardoning most of the participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 “in the first hour” of his presidency;
🔹Trump says cannot comment on whether he talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin after winning the election, as this is unacceptable.
Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%.
He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.