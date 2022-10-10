World Ponzi Scheme

One of the characteristics of a Ponzi scheme is that it always requires new infusions of money to keep it going (or else it collapses). Does the so-called advent of Universal Basic Income answer this need? But more disturbing: Is Universal Basic Income the replacement for the raided pension funds that Baby Boomers are about to discover?





