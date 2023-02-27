Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3007a - Biden Is Ready To Destroy It All, Trump Has A Solution
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3007a - Feb 26, 2023

Biden Is Ready To Destroy It All, Trump Has A Solution

The Chamber of Commerce supports Biden pick for World Bank, tells you everything you need to know. 3 Mexican oil companies caught fire, just another coincidence. Biden destroying retirement and wealth, Trump building it up with a solution.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

