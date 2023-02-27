X22 REPORT Ep. 3007a - Biden Is Ready To Destroy It All, Trump Has A Solution

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3007a - Feb 26, 2023
Biden Is Ready To Destroy It All, Trump Has A Solution
The Chamber of Commerce supports Biden pick for World Bank, tells you everything you need to know. 3 Mexican oil companies caught fire, just another coincidence. Biden destroying retirement and wealth, Trump building it up with a solution.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.