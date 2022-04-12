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YOUR FREE WILL IS UNDER ATTACK - Is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the world?
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1437 views • April 12, 2022
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is the personification of The Great Reset the ultimate goal of which is to do away with
the democratic process and give all ownership and control to the deep state - and the technocratic elite who control it.
In the video above, comedian JP Sears outlines the primary reasons why this makes
Schwab easily among the most dangerous people in the world — and arguably the most dangerous.
One of The Great Reset’s “new normal” dictums is that you’ll own nothing and be happy.
This is part of WEF’s 2030 agenda, and a plan is already in place to make it happen.
WEF relies on fearmongering; when the population is controlled by fear, it welcomes authoritarian “protections” like increased surveillance and digital identity systems, introduced under the guise of safety, but which ultimately remove personal autonomy and freedom.
WEF’s goal isn’t to just control life on Earth but to fundamentally change it by hacking into humans and removing free will.
WEF, in partnership with investment firm BlackRock, has infiltrated the government and is colluding in corporatism, where an unelected corporate elite dictates top down to the population.
You can protect your sovereignty by relying on your own critical thinking and choosing bravery over obedience
JP Sears is a comedian and freedom fighter.
For more satirical videos go here...
https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/videos
the democratic process and give all ownership and control to the deep state - and the technocratic elite who control it.
In the video above, comedian JP Sears outlines the primary reasons why this makes
Schwab easily among the most dangerous people in the world — and arguably the most dangerous.
One of The Great Reset’s “new normal” dictums is that you’ll own nothing and be happy.
This is part of WEF’s 2030 agenda, and a plan is already in place to make it happen.
WEF relies on fearmongering; when the population is controlled by fear, it welcomes authoritarian “protections” like increased surveillance and digital identity systems, introduced under the guise of safety, but which ultimately remove personal autonomy and freedom.
WEF’s goal isn’t to just control life on Earth but to fundamentally change it by hacking into humans and removing free will.
WEF, in partnership with investment firm BlackRock, has infiltrated the government and is colluding in corporatism, where an unelected corporate elite dictates top down to the population.
You can protect your sovereignty by relying on your own critical thinking and choosing bravery over obedience
JP Sears is a comedian and freedom fighter.
For more satirical videos go here...
https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/videos
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