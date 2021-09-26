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Canadian Schools MANDATE JAB FOR KIDS! - This WILL NOT End Until You MAKE IT End!
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461 views • September 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the story out of Winnipeg Canada, one of the most totalitarian places in the 1st world as the Louis Riel School Division mandates jabs for kids in order for them to take part in extracurricular activities.
Of course this is only the starting shot. Eventually it will encapsulate being at school in general for kids even as young as 4 or 5. There are already doctors at schools in Canada jabbing children without the parents' knowledge or consent after school. Children are being forced to wear masks and all of this based on a premise that is miles away from the truth.
The premise is that unjabbed people are a risk to jabbed people which is entirely false and there has never been a single stat or study that says that. Also, children 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with covid. That is the average rate. At the lowest part of infection, children are more than 22 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized.
There is zero science backing up any of the establishment's claims, but if you ask a simple question as to why vast tyranny is being enforced, you're called anti-science. It's the height of absurdity.
These mandates surely will lead to many thousands of children being pulled from schools, but on top of that, it will lead to a shocking number of children dying and this is simply not something we can sit on our hands and complain about. We need to DO something about it. It is our responsibility to stand for ourselves and our children. Otherwise, we're useless wastes of space. So the question is, what are you going to do about it? This will only get worse.
Eventually, they'll take people's children away for not being jabbed and eventually people will be imprisoned for not being jabbed. What then? We're going to whimper then instead of shout today?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the story out of Winnipeg Canada, one of the most totalitarian places in the 1st world as the Louis Riel School Division mandates jabs for kids in order for them to take part in extracurricular activities.
Of course this is only the starting shot. Eventually it will encapsulate being at school in general for kids even as young as 4 or 5. There are already doctors at schools in Canada jabbing children without the parents' knowledge or consent after school. Children are being forced to wear masks and all of this based on a premise that is miles away from the truth.
The premise is that unjabbed people are a risk to jabbed people which is entirely false and there has never been a single stat or study that says that. Also, children 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with covid. That is the average rate. At the lowest part of infection, children are more than 22 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized.
There is zero science backing up any of the establishment's claims, but if you ask a simple question as to why vast tyranny is being enforced, you're called anti-science. It's the height of absurdity.
These mandates surely will lead to many thousands of children being pulled from schools, but on top of that, it will lead to a shocking number of children dying and this is simply not something we can sit on our hands and complain about. We need to DO something about it. It is our responsibility to stand for ourselves and our children. Otherwise, we're useless wastes of space. So the question is, what are you going to do about it? This will only get worse.
Eventually, they'll take people's children away for not being jabbed and eventually people will be imprisoned for not being jabbed. What then? We're going to whimper then instead of shout today?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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