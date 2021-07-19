SPANISH RED CROSS REFUGEE OFFICE IS LYING TO INJURED AMERICAN REFUGEE BRYAN TEW

WELCOME TO THE HYPER GAME THEORY



Spanish Red Cross Refugee Office tells injured American Refugee we “cannot help you until you have a house in Madrid Spain “. “After you get house in Madrid Spain then we can help you”! SHE IS LYING! I was able to use a hotel as an address in Barcelona Spain to get help. Refugees don’t ‘have houses’. They can’t afford shelter food and clothing, much less a house



Email from YouTube about my asylum claim lawyers complaint of privacy is a diversion tactic by Spanish government agencies seeking to corrupt or compromise my asylum claim by focusing attention to my YouTube channel videos against me as evidence for the next cycle of set up & entrapment schemes, perpetrated for years against me by American government contractors hiding behind & using law enforcement agencies and other government agencies foreign & domestic to do their dirty work especially using Five Eye Contractors against me in places like Asia and South America, but they can do as they like in Europe. They have already deleted much evidence from YouTube and elsewhere and have trolled me online with chatter bots to discredit me



I have repeatedly asked my asylum lawyer in Spain , Marta, to withdraw from my asylum claim for lack of communication with me. I visited her office and the staff came to the door and refused to let me inside building even thought it was still open or even deliver a message to her for me that I was trying to reach her



I have called and emailed her office countless times. It is entirely possible for me to believe, based on past experiences, that she could have been corrupted or compromised as the American government, with their 24 year bogus investigation of me, has corrupted and compromised some of my other attorneys including my asylum lawyer in Quito, Ecuador, Diego Corral



The American government has repeatedly used set up and entrapment schemes against me for years to seize me as delusional to stop me traveling the world pleading for help exposing their atrocities. From Honey Traps, to planting drugs on my property, to trying to sell me narcotic pain killers without a prescription, to organized stalking gas lighting and other harassment



Red Cross Psychologists who I did not ask for or seek help from or to be interviewed by confronted me in hallway before I could request help or a formal interview with Red Cross, telling me"GO TO CARACOLAS", which is a place I was forced to leave



It's another set up entrapment scheme.played on me all around The world from country to country to try and escape this organized stalking psychology and psychiatry paradigm even with medical evidence to corroborate my testimony and prove my complaints are consistent with my symptoms and even with video evidence of some of the attacks they're still trying to say I'm delusional. it's done to discredit me it's called medical COINTELPRO used against all targeted individuals. Now Red Cross suddenly cannot help me unless I have “a house in Madrid” Spain first



In post of earlier of audio recording of psychologists both at the Red Cross telling me "go to caracolas camp"! " You can get housing and shelter and food at caracola's camp so you should go there"!



Went to the center for urgencies in emergencies Social Department of Barcelona (CRUEB) as directed by the Red Cross because the Red Cross refused to help me as I was seeking emergency medical treatment for my injuries and clearly injured with both shoulders my foot fractured my spine injured in a cast in severe pain I explain to the medical nurse that I was a whistleblower seeking political asylum in Spain from the American government and then I have been attacked and even showed her the attacks on video and the asylum paperwork and all she did was call an ambulance to take me to the hospital psych ward



Intelligence Agencies deploy various methods of attack including that of mental health, to undermine the claims of whistleblowers and to discredit the person



There are too many victims. It is not mathematically possible for so many people to be crying out that these attacks, symptoms and harassment are happening to them, complaining of the same symptoms and they all be delusional or schizophrenic



My family is also targeted in America and their NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOR for many years is FBI Special Agent in Charge of Columbia South Carolina office while their house was being repeatedly broken into each night, property vandalized and stolen.



In fact Hundreds of people, now acknowledged as thousands, were officially recognized by the American government and main stream media as victims of these directed energy attacks on Americans soil. What about the American CIA & Department of Defense personnel who now clam to have been attacked on American soil and which the government and the media are now reporting to have happened? Are they also schizophrenic or delusional?



I have medical evidence to back up my claims. From doctors in more than one country.