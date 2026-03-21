A lively big band jazz tune in 4/4, driven by syncopated upright bass, brushed snare, and staccato brass hits to embody the "short-short-long" phrasing, Playful woodwind flourishes and cartoonish glissandi support onomatopoeic moments ("Boing!" "Wahoo!" "Zip!") sung by the horns, building towards an exuberant [Big Jazz Finish] with sweeping saxes, full brass, and cymbal crashes for a triumphant close, Big Band Jazz, Swing, Fast Tempo, Bebop, Walking Bassline, Virtuosic Saxophone, Trumpet stabs, Live Drums, Piano-led, Orchestral Pop, Cinematic, Funky

[Intro]

(Hey Splat, shigity-shigity-shwa)

(Guess what, idiot?)

(What you do today?)

(Bram!)

(Hey, I got a new Super Nintendo!)

(You didn't!)

(Swear to God, I got it at the junkies for two dollars!)

(Oh yeah, let me see it!)

(Wow, that's it!)

(Yeah, you like that, idiot?)

(I got it, you don't, shut up, goddamn!)

(Hey, guess what?)

(What?)

(It has a new game!)

(What game?)

(I want to play it!)

(It is called Mario Twins!)

(They look the same!)

(Wow!)

(Good god!)

(They look so goddamn like the same person!)

(I would say to them, 'You want ice cream cone?')

(Both of them say yes!)

(How in the hell?)

(They're twins, that's why!)

(Hey, let's play it, ready?)

(All right, do it!)

(There it goes!)



[Chorus]

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bram!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Get, get, get, get

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Get, get, get, get

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Get, get, get, get

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Shut up, goddamn!

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)



[Verse]

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Dingo-dingo-dingo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da

(Do it!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

(Shik-shik-a-da-da-da-da-da)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

(Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da)



[Chorus]

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

(Mew-mew-mew-mew!)

Da-da-da-

