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“They Lied to Us About the mRNA Shots,” DeSantis Goes Off in Fiery Rant
https://welovetrump.com/2022/08/21/they-lied-to-us-about-the-mrna-shots-desantis-goes-off-in-fiery-rant/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN/
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Florida Reveals Patriotic New License Plate!
https://politicalbuzz.substack.com/p/florida-reveals-patriotic-new-license/