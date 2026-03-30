The Beasts Of Revelation & Daniel: Are They The Same?

#Revelation #Beasts #Daniel #Sermon #Prophecy #Update #Israel #Iran #War #Christian #God #PastorSteveLloyd #CranfieldBaptistChurch #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Steve Lloyd is Pastor of Cranfield Baptist Church and a specialist in End-Times prophecy. Here, Pastor Steve examines the beasts in the books of Daniel and Revelation and asks whether they are the same. With timely prophecy updates on the Iran-Israel war and its place on the Bible prophecy timeline, this is an update you'll not want to miss.





Pastor Steve Lloyd YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFsUNGV8DPVv0I_y_m01mPoo





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 8th March 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.