© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jordan Peterson Stuns Joe Rogan w/ the Real Consequence of Climate Policy | JRE CLIPS via Rubin ReportDave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a clip of Jordan Peterson telling Joe Rogan his thoughts on the Davos agenda coming out of the World Economic Forum and why the WEF’s climate change policies could be a disaster for the poor if energy costs keep rising and people's energy bills continue to skyrocket.
Watch Dave's FULL DIRECT MESSAGE here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVRSFDtt8tU&list=PLEbhOtC9klbDG22n--rCDbv02-n8l6agL&index=1