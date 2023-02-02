Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jordan Peterson Stuns Joe Rogan w/ the Real Consequence of Climate Policy
209 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Jordan Peterson Stuns Joe Rogan w/ the Real Consequence of Climate Policy | JRE CLIPS via Rubin ReportDave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shares a clip of Jordan Peterson telling Joe Rogan his thoughts on the Davos agenda coming out of the World Economic Forum and why the WEF’s climate change policies could be a disaster for the poor if energy costs keep rising and people's energy bills continue to skyrocket.

Watch Dave's FULL DIRECT MESSAGE here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVRSFDtt8tU&list=PLEbhOtC9klbDG22n--rCDbv02-n8l6agL&index=1 

Keywords
joe roganjordan petersonpowerfuljrejre experience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket