© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Comer_ #HunterBiden Biden is reportedly Joe’s ‘#gatekeeper ’
https://www.brighteon.com/9e6a47f8-2a25-4d74-8e24-b8c518d648b1
https://www.trunews.com/video-article/feeble-dems-fear-biden-will-take-down-entire-democratic-ticket-in-november FEEBLE DEMS FEAR BIDEN WILL TAKE DOWN ENTIRE DEMOCRATIC TICKET IN NOVEMBER
National, state, and local Democrats are increasingly fearful that their feeble leader Joe Biden will endanger the entire Democratic Party in November’s elections across the USA. Some Democratic officials want to dump Biden but fear nominating Kamala Harris would be even worse. In their minds, a dead Biden is better than a live Kamala.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 07/09/2024